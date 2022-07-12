Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.
PERI opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
