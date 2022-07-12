Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

PERI opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

