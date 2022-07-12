PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $159.84 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.84.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 84,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.13. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $132.78 and a 1 year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.