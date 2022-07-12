PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 130.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 853.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 427.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 40.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

