PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTR shares. StockNews.com raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $57.87.
PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PetroChina (PTR)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.