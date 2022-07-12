Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.29 and a 200 day moving average of $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

