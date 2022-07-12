Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,681 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.