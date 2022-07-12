Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31,770.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Virginia National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000.

IWN stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

