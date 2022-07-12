Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

