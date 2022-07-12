Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

