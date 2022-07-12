Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36.

