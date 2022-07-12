Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,592 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 132.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:T opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.