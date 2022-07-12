Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 6.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

