Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $31.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

