Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $16,231,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 455,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 375,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,521,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

PIPR stock opened at $106.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

