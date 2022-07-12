Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $36.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.61. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 1,542.15%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

