Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $28.02.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

