Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) versus Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullinan Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.77%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,989.40 -$49.87 million ($1.47) -0.84 Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 31.71 -$65.57 million ($1.77) -7.58

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cullinan Oncology. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pluristem Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -100.63% -55.46% Cullinan Oncology N/A -17.75% -17.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops placental expanded (PLX) based cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD that is in Phase III clinical trial for the recovery after surgery for hip fracture; in Phase II clinical trail for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome associated with COVID-19; and in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of steroid-refractory graft versus host disease. It also develops PLX-R18, which has completed Phase I clinical trial incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. The company has a license agreement for conducting clinical trials of PLX-PAD product in South Korea. It also has a collaborative project nTRACK, that examines gold nano particles labeling of stem cells; and has collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

