Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.20. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

