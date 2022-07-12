ProVise Management Group LLC Has $5.16 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,742 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $153.23 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.27 and its 200-day moving average is $148.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

