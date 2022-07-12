Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. Pulmonx has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares in the company, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,599 shares of company stock worth $83,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,294 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,943,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,200 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,623,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,087,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after buying an additional 285,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.