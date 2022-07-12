Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.40 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

AMGN stock opened at $247.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $132.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

