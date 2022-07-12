QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

