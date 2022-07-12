Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00.

RRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE RRC opened at $26.33 on Monday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $408,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,688.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,343,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

