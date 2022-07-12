Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2,324.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,739 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $94.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

