REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given “Hold” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 57.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 696,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,305 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 27.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

