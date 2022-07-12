Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.46 on Monday. Remark has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 3.32.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Remark by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,272,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 331,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Remark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

