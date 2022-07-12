Reviewing DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Shift4 Payments and DynTek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 1 3 9 0 2.62 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus target price of $68.38, suggesting a potential upside of 116.48%. Given Shift4 Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than DynTek.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -1.50% 3.32% 0.64% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and DynTek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $1.37 billion 1.95 -$48.20 million ($0.43) -73.46 DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DynTek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Risk & Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats DynTek on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

DynTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

