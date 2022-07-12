Reviewing Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions 8.96% 16.05% 8.72% Apellis Pharmaceuticals -866.81% -607.37% -86.27%

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.79 billion 0.90 $230.90 million $2.91 11.05 Apellis Pharmaceuticals $66.56 million 74.71 -$746.35 million ($8.03) -5.81

Emergent BioSolutions has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 1 2 9 2 2.86

Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus price target of $49.17, indicating a potential upside of 52.88%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $69.62, indicating a potential upside of 49.13%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care. It offers BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine; raxibacumab for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; and Trobigard, a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate; and Trobigard, a combination drug-device auto injector product candidate. The company also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, it is developing AP003, a Naloxone multidose nasal spray; AP007, a sustained release Nalmefene injection for treatment of opioid use disorder; AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; COVID-HIG for the treatment of SARS-CoV2; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, the company provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases. It also develops EMPAVELI (systemic pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease (CAD), and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) in hematology; C3 glomerulopathy (C3G), and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) in nephrology; and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in neurology. In addition, the company develops APL-2006, a bispecific C3 and VEGF inhibitor for treating complement-mediated disorders; APL-1030, a C3 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases; and the combination of EMPAVELI and a small interfering RNA, or siRNA for reducing the production of C3 proteins by the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) to co-develop pegcetacoplan; and a research collaboration with Beam Therapeutics Inc. focused on the use of Beam's base editing technology to discover new treatments for complement-driven diseases. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

