Reviewing Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and BlueCity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $138.64 million 1.92 -$58.02 million ($0.30) -5.00 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.33 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

BlueCity has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 BlueCity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 411.11%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining -27.23% 4.99% 4.40% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats BlueCity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company operates Blued, Finka, and LESDO mobile applications that offer mobile-based social and entertainment services, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Beijing, China.

