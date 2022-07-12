Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.86

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.86 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.89). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.01), with a volume of 3,812 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. The company provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

