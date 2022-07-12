Robinson (LON:RBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.86

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.86 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.89). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.01), with a volume of 3,812 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Robinson Company Profile (LON:RBN)
See Also
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.