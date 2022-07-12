Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.96.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $199,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,007 shares in the company, valued at $26,504,250.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 778,900 shares of company stock worth $6,408,398 in the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.