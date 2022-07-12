Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $4.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $71,184.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,846,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 8,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $32,674.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,404,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,080.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,291 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

