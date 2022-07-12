Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $91,980.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rover Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

