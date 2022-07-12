Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of RHP opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.16. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 102,988 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

