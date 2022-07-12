Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.20.

RHP stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.16.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

