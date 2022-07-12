Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $46.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $938,856,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

