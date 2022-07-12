Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Underperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($180.00) to €175.00 ($175.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($175.00) to €145.00 ($145.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $40.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4592 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

