Schnieders Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after buying an additional 2,164,782 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,238,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

