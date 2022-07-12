Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,342.61

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,342.61 ($27.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,245 ($26.70). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($27.00), with a volume of 33,923 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,342.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

