Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,342.61

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,342.61 ($27.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,245 ($26.70). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,270 ($27.00), with a volume of 33,923 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,342.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)
Further Reading
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.