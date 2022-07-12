Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned 1.03% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $102,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,879,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10.

