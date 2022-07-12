Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $41,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $432,077.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

On Thursday, June 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 8,700 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $54,375.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,058,183.20.

Shares of SCU opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $558.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $90.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.00 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after acquiring an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 22.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 100,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.