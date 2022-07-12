Security Financial Services INC. Buys 198 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $214.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

