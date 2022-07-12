Security Financial Services INC. Buys 228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

