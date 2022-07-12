Security Financial Services INC. Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

