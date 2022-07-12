Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,482 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.