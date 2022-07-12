Security Financial Services INC. Sells 6,517 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $92.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average is $103.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

