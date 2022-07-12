Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 342.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 179.10%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.