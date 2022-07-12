Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

