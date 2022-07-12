Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,054 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chimera Investment from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE CIM opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.99. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.03 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.62%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.92%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

