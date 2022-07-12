Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 30,800 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOFV opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

