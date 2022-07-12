Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $209,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in APA by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in APA by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in APA by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

